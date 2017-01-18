ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - An 8-year-old girl reportedly found a loaded gun while on a walk in Atlantic Beach Tuesday night.

Atlantic Beach police said the girl was walking her dog with stepdad Tuesday night, when she spotted the gun just off the road near 11th Street and East Coast Drive.

While on a walk with her stepdad, 8-year-old Sophia Rogers noticed something just off the street in the grass.

"She said I saw a gun down there on the ground and I took a double-take and I said, 'what' and she said, 'a gun, a small gun,'" said Sophia's stepdad, Stephen Ossi.

Ossi decided he needed to investigate. What he found was a .38 handgun.

"It was kind of mind-blowing because we're out here a lot, there are a lot of kids around here," said Ossi.

Ossi called police, who confirmed the gun was loaded.

"A lot of kids could have picked up that gun and who knows if anyone would have said anything to an adult, if they would have picked it up, if they would have inspected it, you just never really know," said Ossi.

"I was wondering if it was real or not," said Rogers.

Roger's parents are now praising her for doing the right thing. Helping keep a dangerous gun away from an area where anyone could have gotten ahold of it.

"They could have picked up that gun and accidentally hurt theirself with it," said Rogers.

Ossi said the officer who showed up to remove the gun told him there had been several burglaries in the area recently.

Atlantic Beach police said the gun has not been connected to any crimes and has not been reported stolen.

(© 2017 WTLV)