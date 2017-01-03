Efforts to regulate medical marijuana law

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman and 4-year-old boy killed in I-95 crash
-
New Sheriff sworn in amid controversy
-
Cruise vacation disaster complaint
-
Emergency landing at JIA overnight
-
Romeo & Juliet: Northeast Florida's eagle cam
-
Deadly crash backs up on I-95 northbound
-
Littoral combat ships in Mayport
-
Medical marijuana law expansion
More Stories
-
State Attorney Melissa Neslon: One-on-oneJan. 3, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Neptune Beach city council passes law making fake…Jan. 3, 2017, 8:26 p.m.
-
Jaguars coaching search features candidates with a…Jan. 3, 2017, 11:50 p.m.