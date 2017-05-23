Effect of Manchester attack on local security

The attack in Manchester Monday highlights the difficulty of preventing terrorist attacks on "soft targets," i.e. places where a small group of terrorists can, relatively easily, cause large scale devastation.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who operate Daily's Place, did not say anything about increasing security in an e-mail sent to First Coast News. They wrote to us that all guests will be subject to security screening, including bag check and magnetometer.

SMG, which manages Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, alongside several other facilities in town, also manages Manchester Arena, where the attack occurred.

We reached out to them to ask whether there will be any changes to security. We have not yet heard back.

Former FBI agent Ellen Glasser said even the appearance of more security, at venues like Daily's Place, can make a difference.

Through great intelligence, authorities can develop info about threats and attacks before they happen, Glasser said.

You'll never be able to prevent all terrorist attacks, but she said you need to do you best to secure locations, like Manchester Arena, where it's known will be a huge audience.

In retrospect, Glasser said Manchester Arena should have been more hardened in terms of security. There have been reports of bags not being checked, Glasser said.

While the blast did occur outside the security zone, Glasser said even the appearance of security can deter attacks. Had there been more security, the attacks may have been directed elsewhere.

"If terrorists had done any kind of reconnaissance work at that arena, they might have seen that there was lax security and so you need to have guards there. You need to have bag checks, you need to have metal detectors, all of those things, and the appearance of tight security could have prevented this kind of attack," said Glasser.

