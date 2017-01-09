Three teachers suspended over allegations of inappropriate behavior

DCPS logo (Photo: DCPS)

Three Duval County teachers were suspended without pay for improper behavior and showing poor judgment around students.

The Duval County School Board Monday night voted unanimously to suspend a teacher at Terry Parker High for 30 days after he was accused of flipping a ninth-grade student out of his chair in September and pressing his head against the floor, causing scars and bruises.

The board also suspended a Robert E. Lee High teacher for 15 days for reportedly grabbing a student by the necklace and breaking it in November and, five days later, showing up to school drunk. The board also suspended an Englewood High teacher for 10 days after allegations he made fun of an autistic student and saying other inappropriate things to students.

The votes were taken without comment or discussion.

Darryl Countryman has taught at Terry Parker High’s P.R.I.D.E. program, which serves students with emotional and behavioral disorders or other special academic needs.

According to the district’s investigative report, Countryman stopped an argument between a ninth-grade boy and another student, but the boy told the teacher to shut up. Countryman said the student “got in his face” and cursed at him.

The district redacted all students’ names from the documents.

Countryman told a paraprofessional to remove all students from the room except the boy. Countryman said in a written statement that he was trying to de-escalate the conflict, but the student pushed Countryman, who then employed a “one-arm wraparound technique” on the student.

The student said Countryman slapped his phone out of his hand, pushed him out of his chair onto the floor and punched him in the face and head. The student also said Countryman grabbed him around his neck and choked him.

Later that day the boy’s mother took photos of his injuries, which included bruises on the back of his head and on an elbow.

Two staff members who heard noise and ran to the room said they didn’t see Countryman punch the boy.

Robert Flagler, a teacher, said he saw Countryman with both hands on the boy’s shoulders as the boy was on the floor. When the student got up, Countryman grabbed him in the chest and pushed him back onto the floor, Flagler said.

After Flagler took the student away, Countryman “still advanced towards [him] in an aggressive manner,” Flagler said.

Nicholas Luksha, a teacher’s aide, noted that after Countryman shoved the student back onto the floor, the student stood up and grabbed a dictionary “as if he was going to hit Mr. Countryman,” Luksha said.

The investigative report said there was not enough credible evidence to prove whether Countryman punched the student and put his arm around his neck “in an aggressive manner.”

This is Countryman’s first investigation and discipline since joining Duval schools in 2009.

An attorney for the Duval Teachers United union said Countryman plans to fight the discipline at an administrative hearing.

“We disagree with the findings,” said Teddy Rivera, general counsel for Duval Teachers United.

Also Monday night, the School Board voted unanimously to suspend Paul Carlson, a teacher at Robert E. Lee High, for 15 days, for allegedly grabbing an 11th-grader by the necklace, breaking it and hurting the student’s neck on Nov. 2 and for coming to school under the influence of alcohol Nov. 7.

After a student refused to be seated, Carlson allegedly grabbed him by the necklace. It was tight, hurting him, and when the student pulled away the necklace broke, the report said. Carlson later apologized.

Five days later, Carlson was barely able to walk and stumbled, smelled of alcohol and spoke with a slur while at school, the district report said. Carlson was taken to a health care clinic where a blood alcohol test revealed he was more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Carlson would not comment on his case Monday, referring questions to his union attorney, who also refrained from comment. The district’s investigator said Carlson told him that he had been having a tough time but what he did was wrong.

The board also voted unanimously to suspend Jonathan Burgess, an Englewood High teacher, for 10 days for allegedly mocking and making fun of an autistic student, slurring and speaking in a derogatory tone to him, according to the district’s investigative file. He also was accused of making inappropriate jokes and comments to other students.

For instance, he commented on a student’s broken calculator: “I know you can’t afford to pay for it, so put your momma on the street corner to pay for it.” Students said he also was talking about using earphones and said “put it in, take it out” while allegedly grinding his hips.

Burgess could not be reached for comment Monday. In the investigative file, he said he believed some of the comments were taken out of context, that he meant no harm and sometimes he was joking.

He denied grinding his hips or saying “put it in, take it out” when discussing earphones. He recalled saying “Put it in your ear and don’t put it anywhere else.”

However, Burgess told the investigator that students “would have no reason to make this up on me. What I did was wrong.”

