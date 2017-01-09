Terry Parker students hold sit-in to demand African-American History class

Terry Parker High School PHOTO: First Coast News

Police were called to a sit-in protest Monday at Terry Parker High School after several students demanded an African-American History course, according to the school board's spokesperson.

The students were demanding the administration comply with a Florida law requiring certain classes be taught; there are about 20 classes listed in that section of the Education Code.

The man who spoke out in defense of those students during public comment at the Duval County Public School district meeting Monday says they shouldn't be punished for doing things the right way.

"I wanted to know if they had been suspended, since that was the message I got, and if they were, what was this all about," says Rashon Medlock, a teacher and team leader for the Black Commission community group.

He addressed the school board Monday on behalf of those students and says they understood the importance of not only learning African-American History, but history that pre-dates slavery and the Civil War.

"The level of respect for those who are brown goes up because everybody, including those who are not African American get a chance to see that, but without courses like that, that level of understanding doesn't exist," Medlock says.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti told Medlock during the meeting that he was aware of Monday's sit-in, and said he could confirm the students would not be punished or suspended for the protest. However, when First Coast News first contacted the school board about the sit in, its spokesperson said the students would be disciplined.

"[The students] took the time to make sure it was done in a way that they would be heard, but that the message wouldn't be lost in the action," Medlock says.

Vitti also said the school already offers a half-credit, one semester course of African-American History, but added they'll look into expanding that to a full one-year, full credit court in the future.