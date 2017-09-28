Take Stock in Children needs more mentors

Take Stock in Children Logo (Photo: Take Stock in Children)

Take Stock in Children pairs mentors with at-risk school kids and helps them turn conversations like 'if I go to college,' to 'when I go to college.'

Children in middle and high school enrolled in Take Stock in Children have a graduation rate that is 61 percent higher than their at-risk peers.

The program needs more mentors, especially men. Our own Heather Crawford and Anthony Austin are part of the program and encourage you to look into the program too.

You can learn more by visiting Take Stock in Children's website.

© 2017 WTLV-TV