Substitute teacher duct tapes mouths of 10 students in fifth grade classroom

KILLEEN, Texas -- A substitute teacher in a fifth-grade class at Maxdale Elementary School in Killeen was removed from the classroom Thursday after putting duct tape over the mouths of 10 students, Killeen ISD said.

"Three other students put duct tape over their own mouths as a result of the substitute teacher’s actions," KISD Spokesperson Terry Abbott said.

The duct tape incident lasted several minutes, and all 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation and any necessary treatment, as soon as the school learned of the situation, Abbott said. All 13 students were doing alright and able to continue class afterwards, according to KISD.

"The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from the campus as a result of this outrageous and unconscionable behavior," Abbott wrote in a statement. "The school leadership notified Child Protective Services of the event, and we will work closely in support of any additional investigation by law enforcement as needed."

Principal Bobbie Evans reported the incident to parents after it happened.

"The leadership of Maxdale Elementary School and Killeen ISD are deeply saddened by this event," Abbott added. "The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day."

