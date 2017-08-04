WTLV
'Stuff the Bus!' with FCN and United Way

First Coast News has been collecting school supplies all day at the Markets at Town Center to help local students.

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 6:46 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

Get ready to 'Stuff the Bus!' with FCN and United Way!

Did you know teachers often reach into their own pockets for school supplies at an average of $400 per year?

That's why First Coast News is once again proudly partnering with United Way of Northeast Florida to help support local teachers get the supplies they need.

Our drive benefits the Full Service Schools Resource Center, which helps 87 schools in Duval County.

What are we collecting? Anything you would purchase for your own child. Pencils, rulers, pens, crayons, markers, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, paper towels... you get the idea!

You can bring the items to The Markets at Town Center in front of Toys "R" Us on Friday, August 4.

To register your business, church group, school, please visit: http://www.unitedwaynefl.org/stuffthebus/

Would you like to help but are pressed for time? You can donate here: https://www.unitedwaynefl.org/donate/

Complete suggested donation list:
 
3 x 5 index cards                         Flash drives                                   Pencil pouches
3 Ring Binders ½ and 1”             Glue sticks/bottles                          Pencils
Calculators                                  Graph paper                                   Pens (red, black, blue)
Clear or mesh backpacks            Hand sanitizer                                Plastic zip bags
Compasses                                  Headphones                                  Pocket folders
Composition books                      Highlighters                                    Rulers
Crayons                                       Loose leaf notebook paper             Scissors
Dividers                                        Lunch Boxes                                  Spiral notebooks
Erasers                                         Markers                                          Tissues

