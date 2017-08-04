Get ready to 'Stuff the Bus!' with FCN and United Way!
Did you know teachers often reach into their own pockets for school supplies at an average of $400 per year?
That's why First Coast News is once again proudly partnering with United Way of Northeast Florida to help support local teachers get the supplies they need.
Our drive benefits the Full Service Schools Resource Center, which helps 87 schools in Duval County.
What are we collecting? Anything you would purchase for your own child. Pencils, rulers, pens, crayons, markers, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, paper towels... you get the idea!
You can bring the items to The Markets at Town Center in front of Toys "R" Us on Friday, August 4.
To register your business, church group, school, please visit: http://www.unitedwaynefl.org/stuffthebus/
Would you like to help but are pressed for time? You can donate here: https://www.unitedwaynefl.org/donate/
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs