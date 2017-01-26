Second weapon in as many days found at First Coast High, school officials say

DCPS logo (Photo: DCPS)

Two students were found with a stun gun Thursday morning at First Coast High School in north Jacksonville a day after a different student was found with a handgun, school officials say.

No one was injured in either incident, but all students are facing discipline according to the School Code of Conduct.

Both students may face criminal charges after they were taken into custody. A student tipped off administration about the weapon.

In voice message sent to all parents, school Principal Timothy Simmons pointed out how there have been multiple incidents involving weapons at First Coast High this week.

"This is completely unacceptable and forces a disruption in the safe learning environment at First Coast High School," he said to parents.

Random searches will be increased and law enforcement will be speaking with students about the seriousness of bringing weapons to school.

"As parents and guardians," he continued in his phone message, "you are a critical component to encouraging and fostering your child's success."

He asked parents to talk with their kids about reporting weapons on school grounds to an adult, talk about the results of poor decision-making and encourage and open dialogue when it comes to threats and any potential unsafe situations.

