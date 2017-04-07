WTLV
Nease HS evacuated due to threatening note, students return to class

First Coast News , WTLV 3:08 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.- Nease High School in Ponte Vedra was evacuated due to a threatening note found at the school, St. Johns County Schools spokesperson Christina Langston confirms to First Coast News.

The evacuation came after someone found a note with a bomb threat in a school bathroom.

Students and teachers were evacuated to the school's football field.

Police searched the school and found no threats, so students were able to return to class.

 

