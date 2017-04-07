PONTE VEDRA, Fla.- Nease High School in Ponte Vedra was evacuated due to a threatening note found at the school, St. Johns County Schools spokesperson Christina Langston confirms to First Coast News.
The evacuation came after someone found a note with a bomb threat in a school bathroom.
Students and teachers were evacuated to the school's football field.
Police searched the school and found no threats, so students were able to return to class.
