Gun found on student at First Coast High School

A student is in custody and facing criminal charges after bringing a gun to First Coast High School Wednesday morning, school officials say.

In a call put in to families of First Coast High students, Principal Timothy Simmons says a student tipped off staffers about a student with a gun on campus. School police found the student, searched them and found a gun.

Police took the gun and no students or staff were harmed or threatened.

Simmons asks parents to check on what their kids are bringing into schools. The teen had his first court appearance on Thursday, it was revealed that the teen had a loaded firearm in his waist band.

This is the second weapon found in a Duval County Public Schools' student's possession. Earlier Wednesday, a knife and starter pistol were found on a student a Fletcher Middle School in Jacksonville Beach. That student was arrested and is also facing criminal charges.

No one was hurt at Fletcher Middle.

