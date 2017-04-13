Detroit school district meeting to discuss new superintendent scrubbed

DCPS Superintendent Nikolai Vitti (Photo: Keitha Nelson)

The current Superintendent of Schools for Duval County Public Schools is a finalist to head the troubled school district in Detroit - but the meeting by school board members in the Michigan city was canceled abruptly Thursday night, leading Dr. Nikolai Vitti in limbo.

According to Detroit Free Press reporter Lori Higgins, the school district posted the meeting on their website last week, but didn't put it in a prominent place and failed to include it under the 'board meetings' tab on their site. Higgins says the county judge told the school district they could be in trouble if they held the meeting Thursday night.

Vitti currently heads DCPS but has been in the process of applying to the Detroit job for several months. He and one other person - a local to Detroit - are the finalists in the school district's search.

In a public interview with board members in the Michigan city, Vitti promised to take on charter schools in the area, which have taken over about 50 percent of the schools in the area. He is an opponent of charter schools, which puts him at odds with Michigan education activist and current Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.

From his interviews with the school board, his attitude reflects theirs.

Vitti will remain in his post at DCPS for at least a little longer as the school board in Detroit continues to deliberate. We expect an announcement one way or the other in the following week.

