Camden County 2017-2018 school year adjustments

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. -- Students and parents will have to cope with adjusted operating times for public schools in Camden County for the 2017-2018 school year.
Camden County educators adjusted future operating times earlier this year in order to overcome a bus driver shortage, gain instructional time in the classroom and cut down on absences from late period classes.
New school times:
-
Elementary Schools:
Start time: 8:30 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m.
- Middle Schools:
Start time: 7:40 a.m. Dismissal: 2:40 p.m.
- High School:
Start time: 7:25 a.m. Dismissal: 2:25 p.m.
The first day of school for students in Camden County is Thursday, August 3.
Watch Good Morning Jacksonville starting at 4:30 a.m. on NBC 12 for your latest back-to-school coverage and local news headlines.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs