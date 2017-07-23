Camden County 2017-2018 school year adjustments

Camden County school busses

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. -- Students and parents will have to cope with adjusted operating times for public schools in Camden County for the 2017-2018 school year.

Camden County educators adjusted future operating times earlier this year in order to overcome a bus driver shortage, gain instructional time in the classroom and cut down on absences from late period classes.

New school times:

Elementary Schools:

Start time: 8:30 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m.

Start time: 8:30 a.m. Dismissal: 3:30 p.m. Middle Schools:

Start time: 7:40 a.m. Dismissal: 2:40 p.m.

Start time: 7:40 a.m. Dismissal: 2:40 p.m. High School:

Start time: 7:25 a.m. Dismissal: 2:25 p.m.

The first day of school for students in Camden County is Thursday, August 3.



Watch Good Morning Jacksonville starting at 4:30 a.m. on NBC 12 for your latest back-to-school coverage and local news headlines.

© 2017 WTLV-TV