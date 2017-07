Back to school dates across the First Coast

Back to school (Photo: TEGNA)

Summer vacation is just about over, and it's time to start thinking about the 2017-2018 school year. Parents, these are the dates your kids are expected to be back in class:

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

Don't forget to wake up with Good Morning Jacksonville every Monday to Friday starting from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest news, weather and traffic.

© 2017 WTLV-TV