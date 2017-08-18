Party Shop to get 4,000 eclipse glasses Saturday

Still looking for a pair of eclipse glasses? You're in luck! The Party Shop in Jacksonville announced that they will be selling 4,000 pairs at its store on Saturday.

The store is located at 9041 Southside Boulevard near Target and Academy Sports. Each pair of glasses will be sold for $12.99 each. It will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Click here to read its Facebook post.

At this time, the store didn't list a specific time when they will sell the glasses, but provided a tracking number so you can keep track on when you should stop by.

If you miss out on this opportunity, the Jacksonville Public Library downtown will be handing out eclipse glasses during its viewing party on Monday.

The eclipse starts at 1:16 p.m. with its peak at 2:47 p.m. It's expected to end around 4:09 p.m.

© 2017 WTLV-TV