Make sure your solar eclipse glasses has this before you look up

Astro-photographer Brian Valente sports filtered glasses for the summer eclipse. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The upcoming solar eclipse next week is all the talk on social media. How can it not be? It's the first solar eclipse that's only visible in the U.S. Fun fact, it is also the first one in the country since it was founded in 1776!

Though we are excited, we have to make sure everyone is taking the steps necessary to stay safe while we enjoy this piece of history. That means educating your kids about not looking straight up into the sky at the celestial event. Staring at the sun for too long can expose your eyes to harmful rays.

Polarized glasses are not powerful enough to protect you from the sun's rays. The only ones that are: eclipse glasses; not with a telescope or binoculars. The eclipse glasses should be CE certified and meet the international standard for "ISO 12312-2."

You could also try and create a cardboard projector to watch without hurting your eyes.

Ninety-one percent of the eclipse will be visible from Jacksonville at 2:47 p.m. The closest place you can see it at 100 percent is in Columbia, South Carolina at 2:43 p.m.

If you miss this one, the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will happen on April 8, 2024, which will be visible form Texas to New England.

Want to learn more about the solar eclipse? Click here!

© 2017 WTLV-TV