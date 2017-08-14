Local eclipse viewing events

Picture taken on February 26, 2017 showing the moon moving to cover the sun for an annular solar eclipse, as seen from the Estancia El Muster, near Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1600 km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 26, 2017. Stargazers applauded as they were plunged into darkness Sunday when the moon passed in front of the sun in a spectacular "ring of fire" eclipse. / AFP / ALEJANDRO PAGNI (Photo credit should read ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI, This content is subject to copyright.)

Duval

UNF Solar Eclipse Party - Fun for all ages from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.! If you're a UNF student you can use your student ID to get in for free, if not there will be a $2 fee to park. There will be students and professors there to explain the cosmos and also shaved ice!

Main Branch of the Public Library - Begins at 11 a.m. but there are festivities all day including a story time and a discussion exploring the science behind the eclipse. The actual viewing begins at 2 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at the Timucuan Park - It begins at 1 p.m. and there will be limited numbers of tools to safely view the eclipse.

St. Johns

Experience the Solar Eclipse at Fort Matanzas - It's free, kid friendly and starts at 1 p.m.!

Solar Eclipse show at Bartram Trail Branch Library - Free and starts at 1 p.m.!

Solar Eclipse Party: Eclipse Live Stream and Learning Lab at Ponte Vedra Branch Library - Begins at 10:30 a.m.!

Southeast Branch of the Public Library - Beings at 2 p.m.!

Solar Eclipse viewing at Collier-Blocker-Puryear Park - Begins at 1 p.m. and is free. Eclipse viewing glasses will be provided!

Total Eclipse Party at St. Johns River State College Library - Begins at 12 p.m.

Georgia

Here's a list of several places around Georgia, according to the tourism department.

Golden Isles

Fort Frederica viewing party from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

