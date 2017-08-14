Local eclipse viewing events

Duval
UNF Solar Eclipse Party - Fun for all ages from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.! If you're a UNF student you can use your student ID to get in for free, if not there will be a $2 fee to park. There will be students and professors there to explain the cosmos and also shaved ice!
Main Branch of the Public Library - Begins at 11 a.m. but there are festivities all day including a story time and a discussion exploring the science behind the eclipse. The actual viewing begins at 2 p.m.
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at the Timucuan Park - It begins at 1 p.m. and there will be limited numbers of tools to safely view the eclipse.
St. Johns
Experience the Solar Eclipse at Fort Matanzas - It's free, kid friendly and starts at 1 p.m.!
Solar Eclipse show at Bartram Trail Branch Library - Free and starts at 1 p.m.!
Solar Eclipse Party: Eclipse Live Stream and Learning Lab at Ponte Vedra Branch Library - Begins at 10:30 a.m.!
Southeast Branch of the Public Library - Beings at 2 p.m.!
Solar Eclipse viewing at Collier-Blocker-Puryear Park - Begins at 1 p.m. and is free. Eclipse viewing glasses will be provided!
Total Eclipse Party at St. Johns River State College Library - Begins at 12 p.m.
Georgia
Here's a list of several places around Georgia, according to the tourism department.
Golden Isles
Fort Frederica viewing party from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
