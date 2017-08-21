Here are the best Twitter memes regarding the Great American Eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

The reactions to the Great American Eclipse Monday ranged from sheer awe to subtle disappointment.

Luckily for us, we have Twitter to fill our lives with laughter in reaction to the celestial phenomenon.

We've compiled a few of our favorite memes from across Twitter, and we hope you find them as enjoyable as we did.

graphic image of a man without proper eye protection during solar eclipse (2017) (colorized) pic.twitter.com/8XbnKLYhmx — 🔷MEMES&stuff🔷 (@DankMemes_ONLY) August 20, 2017

I've been looking at solar eclipse memes and this made me LOL pic.twitter.com/lXt0Uri2l0 — Kaytee Smith (@SciKaytee) August 20, 2017

Me looking at the eclipse so I can file disability on Monday pic.twitter.com/cyjtijPUqS — DwightTheWriter (@DwightAventJr) August 20, 2017

selling these solar eclipse glasses dm for more info‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/JsdTOMByES — meme pup (@yourmemepup) August 21, 2017

Me getting ready to watch this eclipse like I actually know what's going on pic.twitter.com/d5j6Hp1fMd — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) August 20, 2017

