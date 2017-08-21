WTLV
Close

Here are the best Twitter memes regarding the Great American Eclipse

Tyler White and First Coast News , WTLV 6:36 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

The reactions to the Great American Eclipse Monday ranged from sheer awe to subtle disappointment.

Luckily for us, we have Twitter to fill our lives with laughter in reaction to the celestial phenomenon.

We've compiled a few of our favorite memes from across Twitter, and we hope you find them as enjoyable as we did.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories