Duval, Clay Schools cancel outdoor activities during solar eclipse

Two local school districts have announced that they are canceling all outdoor activities during next week's solar eclipse.

Duval County Public Schools and Clay County Schools said all outdoor activities on Monday, Aug. 21 between 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will be moved indoors.

DCPS also announced that all absences that day will be excused, however, school dismissal times will remain the same and activities scheduled after 4:30 p.m. will not be impacted.

Clay County Schools said its schedule will also proceed as normal. The District also said it would be able to offer excused absences that day. For more info on Clay County, click here.

The eclipse is expected to start around 1:16 p.m. and reach "total eclipse" at 90 percent around 2:47 p.m. IBoth school districts stress viewing the eclipse safely with proper eye protection.

