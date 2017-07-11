A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 1:12 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What truck drivers wish you knew
-
Woman struck by boat propeller in St. Augustine dies
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
8-year-old dies after crash in Argyle Forest Boulevard
-
Robots used for knee surgeries at Mayo Clinic
-
Amazon job fairs kick off in Jacksonville
-
FCN viewers help mom rescue puppies from being aborted
-
Push for permanent memorial for man killed on Independence Day
-
Woman shot while walking through Walmart parking lot: Police
-
Video captures hit and run of bicyclist
More Stories
-
Fantastic stretch of sunshine through the end of the…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Late fumble seals Sharks victory in arena championshipJul 11, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
IKEA looking to hire 250 people for Jacksonville storeJul 11, 2017, 11:03 a.m.