Duval School Board chooses Patricia Willis as interim superintendent

Duval’s School Board unanimously voted to hire a former deputy superintendent for this district to lead the district on an interim basis.

Patricia Willis, a 35-year educator and Jacksonville native, will lead the district after Superintindent Nikolai Vitti leaves Friday to run Detroit schools. Snce retiring from the district she has consulted with other districts in Florida and Georgia.

“She has the internal connections and within our partnership realms,” said Board Chairwoman Paula Wright. “She also has some distance from Duval County Public Schools and so can give us that fresh set of eyes.”

The other contender was Earl Lennard, a retired superintendent of Hillsborough County schools. Originally Pearl Roziers, who currently leads Duval’s school choice office, was one of the contenders but withdrew when it was learned she would suffer a substantial financial hit on her retirement payout if she returns after officially retiring in June.

