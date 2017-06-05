Duval County summer meal program will make sure kids are fed during break

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Children play in a fountain in Washington Square Park on July 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

Though summer often means fun in the sun, for some kids it can mean a hungry belly. The Duval County School Public School system is partnering with Chartwells K12 to try and reduce the number of children that go hungry this summer.

Together DCPS and Chartwells K12 will host more than 80 "Summer BreakSpot" community feeding sites in Jacksonville beginning on June 5.

All of the sites will provide free meals to kids under 18 during as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Meal Programs.

To help supplement these stationary sites, DCPS and Chartwells will be rolling out four trucks that will each act as mobile feeding sites. “Food trucks are a fantastic way to encourage our Duval children to take part in the free meals offered via the Summer BreakSpot program,” says Jane Zentko, Director of DCPS Food Services. “Not only do they allow us to reach children in areas where the community feeding sites are not easily accessible, but they are also on-trend and exciting, which encourages older children to participate.”

The mobile feeding sites will be kicking off their summer tours on June 12th, 2017 as follows:

Sandalwood High School – located at community pool from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Wolfson High School – located at community pool from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

AP Randolph Academies – two trucks will service the Mayor’s Summer Jobs Program, June 12th – June 15th, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Following the Mayor’s Summer Jobs Program, two mobile feeding sites will relocate to provide service to summer initiatives at Mandarin High School and Englewood High School, beginning June 19th.



To find Summer BreakSpot locations, including the mobile feeding sites, please visit SummerFoodFlorida.org, or text “Food FL” to 877-877. Menus, site locations, and hours for each site in Duval may also be found by visiting the website here or by downloading the free Nutrislice mobile app on any smartphone.

For more information about the Summer BreakSpot program in Duval, please contact Krishelle Hancock, Sr. Director of Marketing & Strategy, at Krishelle.Hancock@compass-usa.com or by calling (904) 732- 5117.



© 2017 WTLV-TV