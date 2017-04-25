Dry conditions impact First Coast farmers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida’s dry conditions have farmers near the First Coast bracing for the worst and looking for solutions.

"This is very concerning for us," Amazing Grace Crop Maze owner Kelly Mosley said about the dry conditions at her Clay County farm.

Mosley and her family have a lot riding on the now dry field where sunflowers have been growing for years. By this point in the season, sunflowers would be about up to your knee, but that’s not the case this year. Only about 3.5 inches of rain has soaked the field since they planted in early March. Add-in the cool nights and Mosley said it has stunted the seeds.

That is why Kelly's husband Justin went looking for something to help.He found a device to help them water their crop, and earlier this month went to pick it up.

"[He bought it] from an elementary school in Texas actually, so he jumped on the opportunity and he went out there one day and spent the night, got it and then drove back the next day all the way from Texas," Mosley said.

Now the Mosley's are watching and waiting for signs of life in their sunflowers.

Already accepting that their normal spring debut to customers won't be the same. A post to the Amazing Grace Crop Maze Facebook page alerting fans and customers to the situation: hopeful crowds still turn-out for other events at the farm.

"We’re doing everything we can to provide families with safe, fun place to visit whenever they come to the farm," Mosley said.

Mosley said the drought is just another problem even fifth generation farmers liked herself have to deal with on a regular basis.

"Farmers have to deal with this kind of situation a lot, and farmers are always people that perceiver no matter what," Mosley said.

It's a livelihood at risk, and a situation she hopes their customers will understand.

"The memories they’re going to make here at the farm, those are going to last forever," Mosley said.

Amazing Grace Crop Maze still plans to open in early May with activities for kids and families, just without a field of flowers.

