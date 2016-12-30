Drunk driving a concern on New Year's - don't do it ever

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On New Year’s Eve a lot of people will celebrate with alcoholic beverages. Friday, we spoke with a man who made it his mission to show how drunk driving can forever change your life.

“The presumption of guilt starts at .08, the presumption of responsibility starts at .00,” said Carl Harms.



A lot of us have done it, even after just one or two drinks. You think you are not impaired and you drive home.

Carl Harms lost his father in Mississippi because of a drunk driver.

"My father was killed by two drunk drivers," he explained. "One caused the collision. Then 12 minutes later another drunk driver hit him in the back and killed him."

Since his father’s death, he's made it his mission to bring awareness. He takes around the mangled car of a First Coast victim of drunk driving.

“On her way she crossed paths with Randall Morrow. He was drinking all day, thought he was OK, got into the car and ran a stop sign and slammed into her.”

Harms is realistic, he's not telling you to legally drink. But he says have a plan in place: a designated driver or to call a taxi or Uber home.

He also wants you to know, .08 isn't the only level that can ruin your life.

"That limitation is a level that is presumed guilty," he said. "Anything under, anything that effects your activity with your vehicle you can still be arrested. It is not worth that chance.”

On New Year’s Eve, Farah and Farah have provided a free taxi for those who have had too much to drink. AAA also has a program that will tow your car home safely.