(Photo: maxuser)

Good riddance drought! Great news after a week of our heaviest rain since Hurricane Matthew we can say the worst of the drought is over. Notice we did receive a tropical storm worth of rain through the heart of Jacksonville with rain amounts of 3-6" with isolated amounts up to 10". Even areas that saw less rain had enough rain to put a huge dent in the drought which includes the West Mims fire area that saw an additional 1-3" of rain on top of 1-2" of rain from the previous week.

(Photo: maxuser)

The KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) is used to track soil moisture and shows the heart of the drought has now shifted south of our area where you see the orange and red or dry soil. Here at home we are in the blue and teal that indicates that our soil moisture has been replenished!

Stay with our weather team for the latest on this developing story and what it means for the West Mims fire and wildfire season.

Good riddance drought. Good news on the drought! It has shifted out of our area to the south! Our soil moisture is back! @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/B3fOBIrEmg — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) May 25, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA