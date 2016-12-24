Drink coffee and play with adoptable dogs at the Jacksonville Dog Cafe!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- What could be better than a hot cup of coffee? Dogs of course!

A Jacksonville cafe is offering patrons just that -- dogs and coffee. Sign us up.

The Jacksonville Dog Cafe, located at 4228 St. John's Avenue, is a new way for "people connect with rescues who need homes."

The Cafe offers a comfortable and fun space for humans and dogs to hang out with each other, away from overcrowded shelters, which can provoke fear and aggression in perfectly adoptable dog, the cafe writes.

In addition to helping worthy dogs find homes, they also offer the opportunity for people unable to have pets of their own to spend quality time with furry friends without the commitment of adoption.

Check out their website for new events in 2017!