Dozens rally after JSO cop cleared of fatal shooting of Vernell Bing Jr.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Many are outraged at Naval nurses and their inappropriate social media posts with newborns
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Florida woman makes sexy power plea
-
Irma destroys elderly couple's dream
-
Fleming Island athlete collapses during workout
-
FEMA surveys damage in San Marco
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
AMBER ALERT: Missing NC Infant, Abductors May Be Traveling Through SC
More Stories
-
Category 2 Hurricane Maria moving north after…Sep 15, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Amber alert issued for 4 children in Manatee CountySep 20, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
Navy surgeon general removes phones out of patient…Sep 20, 2017, 6:46 p.m.