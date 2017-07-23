Downtown Jax speakeasy Volstead closing in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Volstead has announced that it will be closing its doors on August 21.

The Downtown speakeasy-style bar fronts as an old-timey post office, but behind the curtain for the past three-and-a-half years, a bar specializing in cocktails from times past has been rippin' and roarin'.

“It was an honor and a pleasure being a part of downtown’s transformation, and although my wife and I will be relocating we look forward to visiting and watching its continued growth,' said co-owner Sam Linn.



"Words cannot describe the joy I've encountered in being a part of a movement to expand this city and to expand ourselves in creation and creativity," said co-owner Matt Williams.



Volstead intends to continue normal operation until August 21 with a farewell affair to remember on August 18. So if you're looking for a good Manhattan or Tom Collins, you have until August 21 to get one from the Volstead.

© 2017 WTLV-TV