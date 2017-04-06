Double murder-suicide took life of advocate for the disabled

Lorinda Rush, 52 (Photo: Provided to FCN)

The loss of a First Coast advocate has left a community reeling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday the names of three people killed and found in the Monterey Condominiums on Beach Boulevard on Wednesday. JSO said the cause was a double murder-suicide.

Police say 60-year-old Alan Rush went to the home of his estranged wife, 52-year-old Lorinda Elizabeth Rush, where he shot and killed her. Elizabeth Christine Ceratt, 30, came to check on her mother, and according to police Alan shot and killed her as well. After he called 911 to report the crime, he turned the gun on himself.

Those who knew Lorinda or Lori, called her a vibrant light and integral contributor to the community.

Jennie Mazur, spokesperson for the L'Arche Harbor Home in Arlington said Rush was the reason their community homes for people with mental and physical disabilities stayed up and running.

"There aren't words to encompass how beautiful her spirit was and how much she brought to L'Arche and everyone here," said Mazur. "It really is a family member that we lost...and it's going to be very difficult for a very, very long time."

Mazur said L'Arche manages approximately five homes tucked away on Arlington Road, serving around 18 people. As director of development, Lori's devotion to fundraising financed all five.

"She was always here, she had a very special connection with each one of the core members," said Mazur. "It's really hard to wrap our heads around, this is just completely out of nowhere."

For years, Lori also volunteered with the St. Augustine Catholic Diocese until 2011.

“We are grateful to her service to the community, our prayers are with her family," said Brandon Duncan, an assistant director at the Diocese. "We’ll rely on the work of the sheriff’s office for answers and closure in this case."

There are few details from authorities about the events leading up to the killings. Records do not indicate any police call-outs to the condo, restraining orders or divorce proceedings between Lori and Alan. Financial records show they took out a mortgage in 2011.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Mazur said Lori's legacy of giving will continue. "She put her stamp on this place, she's a part of our heart and absolutely always will be."

