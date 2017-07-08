DONNA Marathon training kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Donna Marathon training is back!

On Saturday morning, more than 150 runners helped kick off training events for the marathon.

Kristin Smith is running in this year’s Donna Marathon in honor of her mom, although she admits the first few training sessions are not easy.

“There are some mornings when I think am I really going to get up at 6 am to run in 80 degree weather,” said Smith.

But she said she remembers her mother’s ongoing battle against stage four breast cancer and that’s all the motivation she needs to power through sleepy mornings.

Smith like many beginners has what you would consider a love hate relationship with running and sometimes she needs time to herself.

“Me and running broke up," Smith laughed. "So, we just needed a break. It wasn’t me. It was running."

But Saturday morning Smith and running reconciled their relationship to once again prep for the Donna Marathon. That’s six months of meet-ups, miles and heat, for mom who’s doing all right for now.

“We continue to be optimistic that it will be true for the rest of her life, that it won’t be cancer that takes her eventually," Smith said. "It doesn’t matter how fast you do it, how you do it that you’re doing it."

Training locations will change each week. Be sure to dress ready to run or walk at least three miles.

Pre-registration is not required but encouraged: http://breastcancermarathon.com/run/training/

© 2017 WTLV-TV