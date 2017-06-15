Dog treats recalled for possible Salmonella

Loving Pets of Cranbury, NJ is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The lot numbers included are:
Loving Pets Barksters™
Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982057005 - Lot # 021619
Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken UPC 842982057050 - Lot 021419
Loving Pets Puffsters™ Snack Chips
Item #5100 Apple and Chicken UPC 842982051003 - Lot 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019
Item #5110 Banana and Chicken UPC 842982051102 - Lot 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119
Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982051201 - Lot 112818, 020119
Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken UPC 842982051300 - Lot 020319, 112918, 020219
Whole Hearted™
Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats UPC 800443220696 - Lot 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519
No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported.
Consumers may return any bag of treats with any of these aforementioned lot numbers to the retailer where the product was originally purchased. For additional information, please visit www.LovingPetsProducts.com or call 866-599-PETS (7387).
