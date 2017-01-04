Dog left on the side of the road for days rescued by good Samaritan and JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a dog left on the side of the road for days has been rescued by one of their officers and a good samartan!

Animal Care & Protective Services said the dog was left on the side of a busy road in a crate with no food or water.

The pup is now at Animal Care & Protective Services getting the best care, and will be in a safe forever place soon.