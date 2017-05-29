Dog found dead on I-10, apparently dragged by rope around its neck

Traffic on I 10 due to accident , Nov. 4, 2015. (Photo: Satya Mahapatra/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - A Tempe couple made a gruesome discovery on Monday morning as they entered onto Interstate 10 at Elliot Road.

A dead dog was lying a few feet off the roadway with a red rope tied around its neck and bloody paws.

"The rope that was tied around its neck was so tight that it couldn't breathe," said Danielle Siebert. "That was extremely concerning and upsetting."

Siebert spotted the animal and drove back around in order to pull over. The woman says the dog's injuries did not appear to suggest it was hit by a car, but instead was possibly dragged along the road.

"I really don't think it jumped out of the car. If it was your pet, you would go back and get it. You would care," said Jayson Smith, who was with Siebert when they discovered the dog.

How the animal wound up on the side of the road is still unclear.

Siebert says she alerted multiple law enforcement agencies, but was frustrated by what she says was a lack of help.

DPS says it has not received any reports of an animal being dragged along the road.

Siebert posted a photo of the dog to Facebook, asking for help in finding the possible abuser. The post has sparked outrage over the treatment of the dog and more questions over what exactly happened.

"Not everyone can handle that kind of content. I certainly wasn't prepared for it, but I want that animal to have some kind of justice if anything can come from it," she said.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact DPS at 602-223-2000.

