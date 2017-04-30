DoD confirms Army soldier from Georgia killed in Iraq

(Photo: 82nd Airborne Division)

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Defense, on Sunday, confirmed that a soldier killed this month in Iraq was a Georgia native.

Officials confirm that 25-year-old 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Ga. died on April 29 in Mosul, Iraq. The 82nd Airborne Division of which Lee was a member posted on social media that he was killed by an improvised explosive device during patrol outside of Mosul.

"1LT Wess Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve," Col. Pat Work said. "Our sincere condolences and prayers are with this family and friends during this difficult time."

He was working in a support role as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. Lee was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

In his time with the Army, he had received several awards and decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Army Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

© 2017 WXIA-TV