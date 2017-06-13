Dock near Dames Point Park collapses

A former fishing dock near the Dames Point Bridge has collapsed, FDOT reports. Photo: FDOT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former fishing dock near the Dames Point Bridge has collapsed, photos from The Florida Department of Transportation show.

The dock is located near the El Faro Memorial at Dames Point Park.

Tia Ford, the public information officer with the City of Jacksonville, told First Coast News that the dock collapsed Friday, June 2.

Ford said the dock is currently being investigated to determine why it collapsed. She also said there isn't a timeline for its repair or replacement.

