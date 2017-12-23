Dive team continues search for missing man in Keystone Heights

Photo of Sean Thomas Leverette, a 27-year-old who was last seen swimming in Spring Lake. Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office's dive team continues to search for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen swimming in Keystone Heights on Friday.

CCSO said deputies are searching for Sean Thomas Leverette, 27. He was last seen swimming in Spring Lake around 5 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said Leverette's friends reported him missing. They told deputies that he got separated from them, but they didn't see him go under the water. When they realized he was missing, they said they searched for him and called CCSO when they couldn't find him.

CCSO said as of 10 p.m., its dive team was actively searching for him in the lake. Deputies said the team is using sonar to assist with the search because of water conditions; they said it's too dark and difficult to monitor the divers in the water without it.

Deputies described him to be a white male, 5-foot-7, weighs 155 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. His current whereabouts are unknown. Leverette was possibly wearing military boots and pants, with a green shirt, according to authorities.

Efforts are continuing in Spring Lake and around the community. Seen Sean Leverette? Please contact us. Next update around noon. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/C8wFu7lVXA — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 23, 2017

