District still won't release route of bus driver with multiple child porn charges

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County schools won't say why they refuse to release the bus number and route of Marion Keith Nichols, a county bus driver charged earlier this month with multiple counts of child porn.

"If the parents don't know the bus route, or the bus number, you'd want them to know and you want to put that out there as well, because there may be more victims," said First Coast News crime analyst Mark Baughman.

Baughman says often times, investigators release details to find possible victims and build a stronger criminal case.

"It's like casting a net basically," he said. "The child doesn't know and has shame, but then they see this individual needs to get punished and will be and they come forward and talk about it."

When they arrested him, investigators told us they'd received a cyber tip about the 56-year-old.

They interviewed him and asked if child pornography was on devices he owned. The day after the interview, investigators say they did a trash pull finding numerous electronic devices that had been thrown away.

New reports filed say they also found CD's with images of girls as young as 8 years old stored on them.

"Every employee in this district is going through a vetting process. We look at backgrounds, we do fingerprints, we do rigerous interviews" said Superintendent Addison Davis the day after the arrest.

In its only statement on the arrest, the district said it never had concerns relating to the charges brought to its attention.

Then and now, the district maintains it has not directly contacted parents with students on the bus, rather released information through media press releases.

"They may not want to push the panic button with other bus drivers or solicit unwanted or unwarranted leads that may not amount to anything," Baughman said.

Nichols has multiple child porn charges and is out on bond. He's due back in a Clay County courtroom later this month.

