Displaced residents still asking for answers following fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nearly a hundred people are still waiting to return home following last week’s three alarm fire. Some are staying with friends, others put up in hotels by the management company.

But residents say they’re still not getting answers. Many remain frustrated not only that they can’t return home, but have no timeline of when they may be able to for good.

Some Tuesday showed up in hopes of collecting some belongings, but still ran into headaches.

“We’re both homeless, we got a roof, but it’s not home, you understand,” Rebecca Lopez said.

Rebecca Lopez and her dog Whiskey are now in a hotel provided by management following last week’s fire. Tuesday, Lopez was among roughly fifty left standing outside the Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments waiting to collect some of their belongings.

Residents like Lopez were told to make lists of only important items that management could collect inside their apartments, but they themselves were not allowed inside.

Cambridge Management says they’re still trip hazards in the area and felt it’d be safer for management to enter the homes.

“I was wearing the same clothes for five days, finally I got an outfit, finally. Then if they don’t feel like grabbing on the list, I’ve got to deal with what I’ve got.”

“We’re being treated like pigs for crying out loud, this is our home,” another resident said.

The man didn’t want to be identified, but says he’s less than pleased he can’t even go into his own apartment and get his much needed insulin, but more upset with the continued lack of communication from management.

“We’ve been calling and calling and they keep not answering the phone or they have an answering machine, that you can’t get ahold of anybody.”

“They don’t understand what’s going on because they’re not giving us enough information, we have to find everything through the news,” Lopez said.

Lopez is only left with hope things will change soon.

“Because from what I’m hearing, we’re never going to be let back into this building again. Somebody has to answer for this because this is not a way for people to live.”

Cambridge Management continues to maintain that the safety of residents is their top priority l, but have not provided a timetable on when residents may be able to move back in for good.

They would not specify how many are being put up in hotels in the meantime.

