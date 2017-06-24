WTLV
Disney World offers summer ticket deal for Florida residents

10News Staff , WTSP 3:10 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

Walt Disney World resort is offering Florida residents a special deal during the summer.

The 4-Park Magic Ticket allows admission into one park a day for four separate days for $79 per day for adults and $74 for children ages 3-9.

Normally, one day admission is $115, plus tax, a day per park.

The total ticket price is $316 per adult and $296 per child ages 3-9. Tickets are on sale until July 30, and expire 14 days after the first use or by Sept. 30.

 

