Disney employee accused of failing to disclose HIV status to partners

Alcid Jean was released after posting $2,500 bail. (Photo: WKMG)

A 44-year-old man who works at Walt Disney World had sex with women and didn't disclose his HIV-positive status, Orange County deputies said.

According to our news partners at WKMG in Orlando, Alcid Jean was arrested at his job at Disney's Old Key West Resort on Friday and charged with five counts of an unlawful act referencing a sexual transmitted disease.

A representative with Disney said Jean has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his charges.

Jean went before a judge on Friday, and he was released from jail after posting $2,500 bail.

