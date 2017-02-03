Did you know? Running on the road is illegal

Just FINISH breast cancer

Did you know that running on the road is illegal -- if there's a sidewalk available?

We found this Facebook comment where a local man actually got a ticket for it. The post complained about a law not many people knew about.

"No, absolutely not!" said one runner when asked if they knew.

"I was shocked," said Regina Sooey, an experienced marathon runner.

First Coast news reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and they said it's actually a state law - where sidewalks are provided pedestrians shall not use the roadway.

Candice Thomason and Sylvia Perry, who walk downtown several times per week, say they've never ran into trouble but they often use the road to walk and they’re not alone.

Sooey says she actually feels safer running on the road. “The sidewalks are not as consistent; they can have cracks they can be canted… I’ve had some realty bad falls on the sidewalks so I lean towards the road.”

While Sooey understands the law is in favor of pedestrian safety, there’s only one surface she says she’s comfortable running on. “The road is made of asphalt and that’s a little more giving on the joints and it’s also a more consistent surface.”

