Detour scheduled J. Turner Butler Boulevard eastbound ramp to I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation wants to let drivers know that if they are traveling eastbound on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, that they can expect a detour from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday.

"Drivers traveling eastbound on J. Turner Butler Boulevard (JTB) seeking to take I-295 south will be detoured Monday night, June 19 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The detour is necessary for crews to remove existing overhead signage for the I-295 Express Lanes project.

Drivers seeking to use the ramp will be detoured to I-295 northbound to UNF Drive and be diverted back to I-295 southbound. Northbound I-295 and other JTB ramps will not be affected by this detour and will remain open.



This Florida Department of Transportation project consists of two new 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, the addition of noise walls along I-295 in various locations, the construction of drainage ponds and the installation of electronic tolling systems at various locations to collect tolls. The express lanes offer a choice for travelers to use the lanes for a fee, or remain on the non-tolled portion of I-295.



Express lanes are known as an “expressway within an expressway” where express lanes are separated from general use lanes. The toll rate for express lanes will vary depending on the amount of traffic within the express lanes. Generally, fewer cars using the lanes means a less expensive toll. Dynamic message signs will show the current toll rate. Due to electronic tolling cars are not required to stop to pay the toll and must have a SunPass or face a penalty.



The $139.9 million project was awarded to the Archer-Western Contractors design-build team. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019."

© 2017 WTLV-TV