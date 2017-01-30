Deputy patrol car struck by semi truck on Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A deputy responding to a call with his patrol lights flashing and his siren in use was hit by a semi-truck on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Monday, official said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at the intersection of Blanding Blvd. and Madison Avenue.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy was t-boned by the other vehicle and is currently being evaluated for injuries.

Will continue to update this developing story.

