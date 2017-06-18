Deputies searching for suspects after two men gunned down in Baker County

Antonio Lamar Lee (Photo 1) Active Warrant: Homicide; Leonard Mitchell Lee (Photo 2) Active Warrant: Aggravated Battery-Cause Bodily Harm or Disability (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a young man has died and another seriously injured after a Saturday evening shooting along County Road 139 in Margaretta.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office reports they responded to the scene off of US 90 around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to find victims with gunshot wounds.

Investigators released photos of potential suspects on Sunday and asked the public’s help in locating the wanted men.

Deputies identified the wanted subjects as 31-year-old Antonio Lamar Lee and 34-year-old Leonard Mitchell Lee.

A warrant has been issued for Antonio Lee by BCSO for homicide.

The BCSO has not released the identity of the victims or the motive for the shooting.

People information on the shooting or the suspects are asked to call the BCSO at 904-259-2861.

© 2017 WTLV-TV