According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man is in custody following a high speed chase with deputies.

The Sheriff's Office reports at around 7:30 a.m. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office units advised they have located a stolen vehicle in Brooker on SR231.

According to the Sheriff's Office they received information from the victim that the vehicle was heavily armed with pistols, assault rifle and other weapons resulting in officer and public safety concerns.



Deputies initiated a pursuit of the stolen vehicle on CR231 that lead throughout western Union County for approximately 20 minutes reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Union County patrol units, investigators and supervisors isolated the vehicle chase to rural areas of the county on CR18, CR239, CR241, and CR238 and set up perimeter to keep the vehicle away from Lake Butler and more populated areas.

Deputies were eventually able to disable the vehicle and 43-year-old Darryl Ray Geer from Lake Butler, Florida was arrested and transported to the Union County Jail.

Geer faces multiple charges to include numerous counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement with a vehicle, grand theft auto, armed burglary of a vehicle, possession of multiple firearms by convicted felon and fleeing and alluding.