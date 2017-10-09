Deaf man with memory issues missing in Jacksonville

Jose Morales, 78, has been reported missing on Oct. 9. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from memory issues, is deaf and can't read or write.

JSO said Jose Morales, 78, has been missing since 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. He was last seen in the 1400 block of Manotak Avenue wearing a black hat, white jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Morales, who is described to be 5-foot-6 feet tall, 180 pounds with salt and pepper gray hair, brown eyes and a Hispanic male. JSO said he isn't from this area and has no family or friends in the area, either.

If you see him or know where he is at, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

