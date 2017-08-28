Deadly motorcycle crash on I-95 closes down SB lanes south of International Golf Parkway

A deadly crash has closed down the southbound lanes of I-95 south of International Golf Parkway.

According to a St. Johns County Fire Rescue spokesperson, one victim was found dead on scene and another was transported to a local hospital via air-flight under a trauma alert. The crash involved only a motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.

