Deadly car crash on US 1 near Las Calinas Blvd.

Police lights.

According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Facebook, authorities reported to the scene of a multiple vehicle accident with injuries on US 1 North near the entrance of the Las Calinas neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. all the south bound lanes of US 1 North are shut down. Only one northbound lane is operational at this time.

Upon arrival, authorities evaluated two patients, one who was determined to be dead on scene, and another who was trauma alerted and taken to the trauma center in serious condition.

St. Johns' authorities are advising that driver avoid the area due to the delays.