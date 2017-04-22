Deadly car accident off of Old Kings Rd.

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One woman is dead following a car accident in the 5900 block of Old Kings Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at 1:25 a.m. they responded to an accident with a fatality. Only one car was involved in the crash, however the victim was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 604-630-0500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

