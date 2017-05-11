DCPS Superintendent cancels all outdoor activity due to smoke

Dr. Vitti tweeted that all DCPS outdoor activities are canceled during and after school today due to the smoke.

Meteorologists Mike Prangley and Lauren Rautenkranz also warn against spending too long outside today, especially if you have respiratory issues. The smoke is thick and the air quality has diminished to "unhealthy."

"Things they say is to limit your outdoor activities if you have heart or lung issues, prolonged exposure can cause some issues. It's going to be pretty rough today, throughout the afternoon the wind is going to be shifting a little more west, and the smoke may shift to northern Duval, Camden and Nassau," according to Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz.

The air quality is now in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. @FCN2go https://t.co/zkd4Kqfkzb — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) May 11, 2017

